C-54 on display at Tri-State Airport

C-54 on display at Tri-State Airport

A historic C-54 aircraft that was part of the Berlin Airlift is now on display at Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport on U.S. 20 west of Angola. The Douglas C-54 Skymaster that is affiliated with the Spirit of Freedom Foundation will be available for free tours through Thursday. Donat…

Butler library holding hunter ed classes

BUTLER — The Butler Public Library will host Indiana Hunter Education courses Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, with Conservation Officer Kyle Hart of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources leading the sessions.

Gunshot wound sends man to hospital

  • Updated

KENDALLVILLE — A city man was hospitalized in critical condition following what police preliminary believe to be an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon in an apartment in the 1900 block of Aspen Cove.

+3
6 arrested on drug charges

6 arrested on drug charges

  • Updated

LIGONIER — A yearlong drug investigation culminated with six people being arrested after police served search warrants on two locations within Ligonier shortly before sunup Monday.

Maple Wood Nature Center offers sand art lesson this Saturday

LAGRANGE — Children of all ages are invited to come out to the Maple Wood Nature Center and learn to make sand art. This is a free “make and take” craft taught at the LaGrange County Parks Department property. Sand art lesson will be taught in two session, the first starting at 10 a.m. and t…

KPC VideoBiz

Gaerte instilling confidence in Eagles spikers

FREMONT — It’s a Wednesday afternoon on a 90-degree June day. Outside, the town of Fremont is quiet and subdued. On a tree by the school’s parking lot, a chrysalis hangs off a branch as a caterpillar prepares to emerge, retaking the world as a butterfly.

+12
Valley Forge: Historic site evokes spirit of freedom, patriotism

Valley Forge: Historic site evokes spirit of freedom, patriotism

Since recently learning that my fifth great-grandfather, Joshua Deweese, was a Revolutionary War veteran who encamped with General George Washington in the winter of 1777-78 at Valley Forge, I’ve wanted to visit the historic site. I had that chance earlier this month while on a family visit …

+12
New Arrivals

New Arrivals

Journee Riverlyn Mertens was born on June 13, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 7 pounds 1 ounce to Samantha Friend and Gabe Mertens, both of Angola. She joins a sister, Addy, 12 and a brother, Briar, 1.

Campus Clip

Local students graduate from Indiana Academy

'Right to Harm' being shown at PFW

FORT WAYNE — ‘Right to Harm,’ a film by documentary filmmakers Matt Wechsler and Annie Spiecher, will be played June 28 at 7 p.m. in the Rhinehart Recital Hall at Purdue Fort Wayne.

+3
The Concourse wins a regional Emmy award

The Concourse wins a regional Emmy award

East Noble High School graduate Jonathon Kane of Kendallville won a College Production Award at the Lower Great Lakes Regional Emmys in the student category Saturday night, June 15, when more than 500 broadcasting and media professionals gathered at the Renaissance Hotel in Cleveland.

+3
Exploring Asheville

Exploring Asheville

About a month ago my husband’s family and I took a four-day trip to Black Mountain, North Carolina, about 45 minutes from Asheville.