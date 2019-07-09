Latest News
A historic C-54 aircraft that was part of the Berlin Airlift is now on display at Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport on U.S. 20 west of Angola. The Douglas C-54 Skymaster that is affiliated with the Spirit of Freedom Foundation will be available for free tours through Thursday. Donat…
ALBION — Prosecutors will get some extra time to sort out the details and file formal charges after raiding two Ligonier residences on Monday.
ANGOLA — Steuben County is possibly going to collaborate with Clear Lake entities on better managing the Steuben County Park at Clear Lake.
BUTLER — The Butler Public Library will host Indiana Hunter Education courses Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, with Conservation Officer Kyle Hart of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources leading the sessions.
ANGOLA — Grandparents of a baby who died after being dropped from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico are from Steuben County.
ANGOLA — Steuben County is applying for a grant that will fund a new pretrial release program that enables low- to no-risk pretrial detainees to have their bail reduced or eliminated.
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday backed a request to hire an additional full-time environmental health specialist for the DeKalb County Health Department.
CLEAR LAKE — Longtime KPC Media Group advertising Account Representative Machele Waid sustained serious injuries in a bicycle accident at Clear Lake Saturday afternoon.
KENDALLVILLE — A city man was hospitalized in critical condition following what police preliminary believe to be an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon in an apartment in the 1900 block of Aspen Cove.
INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of bills authored by Rep. Denny Zent providing more support to military veterans and their families were recently ceremonially signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
LIGONIER — A yearlong drug investigation culminated with six people being arrested after police served search warrants on two locations within Ligonier shortly before sunup Monday.
LAGRANGE — Children of all ages are invited to come out to the Maple Wood Nature Center and learn to make sand art. This is a free “make and take” craft taught at the LaGrange County Parks Department property. Sand art lesson will be taught in two session, the first starting at 10 a.m. and t…
FREMONT — It’s a Wednesday afternoon on a 90-degree June day. Outside, the town of Fremont is quiet and subdued. On a tree by the school’s parking lot, a chrysalis hangs off a branch as a caterpillar prepares to emerge, retaking the world as a butterfly.
We hope county commissioners and county council members paid attention to last weekend’s story by our new reporter, Sara Barker.
Since recently learning that my fifth great-grandfather, Joshua Deweese, was a Revolutionary War veteran who encamped with General George Washington in the winter of 1777-78 at Valley Forge, I’ve wanted to visit the historic site. I had that chance earlier this month while on a family visit …
The Huntington is widely considered to be one of the finest botanical gardens in the country.
Baked tortillas hold the same appeal as their fried counterparts in this tostada recipe — crunchy and delicious.
Journee Riverlyn Mertens was born on June 13, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 7 pounds 1 ounce to Samantha Friend and Gabe Mertens, both of Angola. She joins a sister, Addy, 12 and a brother, Briar, 1.
FORT WAYNE — ‘Right to Harm,’ a film by documentary filmmakers Matt Wechsler and Annie Spiecher, will be played June 28 at 7 p.m. in the Rhinehart Recital Hall at Purdue Fort Wayne.
East Noble High School graduate Jonathon Kane of Kendallville won a College Production Award at the Lower Great Lakes Regional Emmys in the student category Saturday night, June 15, when more than 500 broadcasting and media professionals gathered at the Renaissance Hotel in Cleveland.
About a month ago my husband’s family and I took a four-day trip to Black Mountain, North Carolina, about 45 minutes from Asheville.
