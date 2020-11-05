LIGONIER — In-person programs have returned to the Ligonier Public Library. Patrons are asked to sign up for programs to help the staff plan for social distancing. Everyone age 8 and older must wear a mask.
The library has new hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Sunday.
The Ligonier Public Library received a $1,000 grant from Indiana Humanities in August to add 64 books and films to address systemic racism, inequitable policing and protest through a humanities lens. Materials were selected from titles curated by librarians with input from Humanities Scholars. These materials are available to check out.
Indiana Humanities’ goal is to help Hoosier read, think and talk about racial injustice and systemic racism and to support libraries as key public humanities organizations in this work. A grant from Lilly endowment made the project possible.
An open house on Friday, Nov. 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. will celebrate Angela Scott’s 20 years of service to the library. The public is invited.
An online popcorn and tea fundraiser will begin Nov. 23 and continue through Dec. 9 to support the library. Here is the link to make a purchase: https://store.myfundraisingplace.com/SelectProducts/39585156-fe07-42fd-a75a-74b610d770e2/737211.
Patrons are invited to visit with and pet Santa’s reindeer on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the library’s lawn. Bring a camera for photos with the reindeer or the library staff will be on hand to take them. Children may stop into the library to do a free reindeer ornament craft and received a free book.
Children’s programs
Make your Own Owl Figure is Thursday, Nov. 5, at 4:30 p.m. Make an air-dry clay figure of an own, then color it. Registration is required.
Create a leaf rubbing mural on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 4:30 p.m. Use a crayon rubbing of real leaves and then paint them to make a pretty mural to take home. Registration is required.
Storytime returns to the library Nov. 17 and 18 at 11 a.m., Small groups will be held each day to practice social distancing and registration is required.
Families can make a fall family towel on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 4:30 p.m. Towels are limited to one per family; registration is requires.
Overdrive/Libby has donated a collection of 100 “Spanish Titles for Young Readers” through its OverDrive Community Read program. The bundle includes Spanish-language e-books, audio books, and Read-along titles with unlimited access through sept. 30, 2021.
OverDrive is committed to providing libraries with no-cost, simultaneous access collections to meet increased demand for digital content.
Adult programs
Canvas: Fall Wagon — Create a canvas art work of a red wagon filled with pumpkins on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. Staff will demonstrate the steps to paint this scene. The fee is $10; registration is required by Nov. 14. There are no refunds for cancellations after Nov.16.
“One Thousand White Women” by Jim Fergus is the Novell Pointes book of the Month choice. Adults may pick up a copy and join the book discussion on Nov 24 at 5:30 p.m.
The book tells the story of May Dodd and a colorful assembly of pioneer women who, under the auspices of the U.S. government, travel to the West in 1875 to intermarry with Cheyenne Native Americans. The covert and controversial “Brides for Indians” program was launched by the Ulysses S. Grant administration with the intent of assimilating Indians into the white man’s world. The book features vivid depictions of the American West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.