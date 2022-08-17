August
Thursday — Soarin’ Hawk live bird program, 2 p.m. shelter near Sand Lake beach, Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Albion.
Aug. 20 — Ligonier Public Library: One Story/One State trip to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Albion. Details at the library.
Aug. 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Aug. 22 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Aug. 24 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Aug 25 — Herbs Galore Class, 4:30 p.m. at Ligonier Public Library. Details at the library.
Aug. 29 — Novel Points Book Club, 5 p.m. at Ligonier Public Library book discussion and dessert for adults.
September
Labor Day weekend — Ligonier Marshmallow Festival, Friday through Monday.
Sept. 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Sept. 12 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Sept. 14 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
Sept. 14 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Sept. 20 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
Sept. 26 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Sept. 26 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Sept. 28 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
October
Oct. 10 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Oct. 10 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Oct. 12 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
Oct. 12 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Oct. 18 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
Oct. 24 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Oct. 24 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Oct. 26 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
November
Nov. 9 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
Nov. 9 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Nov. 14 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Nov. 14 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Nov. 15 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
Nov. 23 —Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Nov. 28 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
