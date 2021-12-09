LIGONIER — The new Ligonier fire station currently under construction will take a little bit longer to complete.
Members of the Redevelopment Commission talked at Wednesday morning’s meeting about the issues that are causing the completion date for the station to be pushed out.
Most of the interior work is done but much of the exterior still needs to be completed, particularly the outdoor parking lot.
The current final day of construction is scheduled for Dec. 14, but committee members said Schenkel Construction, who’s building the fire station, has decided to push out the completion date even longer since they won’t be able to put down asphalt for the parking lot in time due to inclement weather.
The city’s fire department plans to begin moving trucks into the new station in February 2022.
The contractor has extended the completion date to March 19, 2022 when asphalt plants open up again for the spring. The commission said if the contractor goes past the March 19 deadline, the city will begin fining them $500 each day they go over the scheduled date.
Bryan Shearer, Ligonier Public Safety Director, said they hope to get this wrapped up soon and make it the main priority going forward.
“Too many times in government, we don’t hold contractors accountable and they keep pushing out the completion date. I hope this will get done before March 19,” he said.
The contractor has previously pushed out the completion date three times since the start of construction.
Much of that is pointed toward the shortage of building materials and workers that they argue has caused the project to delay.
Outgoing City Attorney Steve Clouse, who was in his last day representing the city before he will be sworn in as judge for Noble County Superior Court I on Thursday, argued they shouldn’t commit to the $500 daily fine right away.
In other business, the commission discussed bringing back trash cans to the downtown area. Committee member Chris Fought said he was approached by a local business owner about the idea.
“The cans we had before were removed the city street projects were done,” he said. “We need trash cans in downtown because we find trash on the ground and thrown around in different places.”
Mayor Patty Fisel agreed with Fought and said it’s the right thing to do, but they just need a plan to move forward with it.
The commission voted to move the decision regarding trash cans to its next meeting.
Committee members also approved facade grants for three local business owners.
Lourdes Ruvalcaba of 113 S. Cavin St., got approved for a $600 grant to help replace the back steps at her building.
Ryan Barth of 312 S. Cavin St., got approved for $10,125 to replace the glass windows and doors at his business.
Tom Wigent got approved $3,750 to complete brick work at his business.
At Wednesday morning’s board of public works meeting, the board approved the hiring of Casey Runyon for a new position at the Park Department.
Runyon will begin his new position in January and will earn a starting wage of $15 per hour.
The new city attorney for Ligonier, Jack Birch, had his new contract approved by the board to begin his tenure Thursday.
The board also approved the 2022 contract between the city and engineering firm, Triad Associates, Inc.
At the end of meeting, board members thanked Clouse for his service as city attorney, a position he has held since 2017, as he is about to begin his tenure as the county’s Superior Court I judge.
“I’m happy to have served the city of Ligonier. The city is now in good hands with Jack Birch,” he said.
Mayor Fisel handed Clouse a plaque honoring his time serving the city.
