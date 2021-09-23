CROMWELL — New events as well as old favorites headline this weekend’s Cromwell Days Fall Fest, returning this year after a pandemic hiatus in 2020.
Tiffanie Gudakunst, president of the five-member festival committee, said “Cromwell’s Got Talent” is a new event that piggybacks on the popularity of talent shows on television such as “America’s Got Talent,” “The Voice” or “The Masked Singer.”
The talent show begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the main stage in downtown Cromwell, with check-in at 10 a.m.
The talent show is resurrected from festivals past, Gudakunst said. Talent shows were once a part of the lineup, but interest waned and the event was dropped for several years.
The festival will close with another new event, “Cromwell Lights Up to Honor and Remember Ceremony.” Chaired by clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley, the luminary ceremony begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday with the lighting of luminary bags decorated by family members to honor or remember those lost since 2019, the last time the festival was held.
“We want to remember those lost to COVID or other diseases,” Gudakunst said, adding that the ceremony honors loved ones who are persevering rhough illness or difficult times.
Each name will be read aloud along with a brief message during the ceremony, designed to find hope in what has been challenging times.
To pick up a luminary bag to decorate, call 260-215-2059.
The adult baking contest has expanded to include a Cromwell Days Kids Cookie Contest and Silent Auction on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Kids can enter their best cookies between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Cromwell Town Hall in one of two categories by age, 4 to 9 years old and 10 to 15 years old. Judging is at 4:30 p.m.
Adults can enter the “Favorite Desserts for Fall” for $5 each or $20 for five entries between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the town hall. Desserts should be in disposable containers. Judging takes place at 6 p.m.
Friday night events include a double-elimination cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. live music and the Fireworks and Sky Lantern Release at 8:15 p.m.
On Saturday, the day begins with the Lions Club pancakes breakfast at 8 a.m. Other Saturday events are a cruise-in car show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free carnival for kids from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Grand Parade at 2 p.m., and Minute to Win It contest at 4:30 p.m.
The Cromwell Days 5K, 1 Mile and ½ Mile races begin Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Sparta Township Fire Station in Cromwell. Call race chairman Brian Shepherd at 260-894-4638 for information.
The Steel Rail Band entertains Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., followed by a Bikes Giveaway at 7 p.m. and the Cromwell Lights Up ceremony at 8:30 p.m.
Check the Cromwell Days Facebook page for more information or go to www.cromwellindiana.org under the “Festival” tab for flyers and entry forms.
