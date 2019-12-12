LIGONIER — It was a packed house to have pancakes and sausage with Saint Nick this past weekend.
On Saturday, the community came out in droves to the Ligonier Fire Station and the Ligonier Public Library to eat and meet Nutcracker the reindeer.
Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Sprague said his crew started cooking around 5:30 a.m. for the event to start at 7 and continued until noon.
In total, about 720 porkburgers were served. Burnworth-Zollars sponsored the event.
