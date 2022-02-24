February
Feb. 25 — Preschool Storytime, 11 a.m., Ligonier Public Library
Feb. 25 — Bluegrass Gospel Jam, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., fellowship hall, Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St., Ligonier.
Feb. 28 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Feb. 28 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
March
March 2 — Play and Learn Storytime, for ages 2-6, NCPL-Cromwell. Each child takes a book home.
March 3 — Cromwell park board, 6 p.m.; festival committee, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
March 7 — Cromwell Night Book Club, discussion for adults, 6 p.m., NCPL-Cromwell.
March 9 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m.
March 9 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
March 9 — Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., NCPL-Cromwell.
March 10 — Cromwell Afternoon Book Club, discussion for adults, 1:30 p.m., NCPL-Cromwell Branch Library.
March 14 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
March 14 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
March 16 — Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., NCPL-Cromwell.
March 17 — Friends of Noble County Public Library, meeting, 6 p.m., NCPL-Albion.
March 22 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
March 23 — Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m., NCPL-Cromwell Branch Library.
March 23 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
March 28 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
March 28 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
April
April 11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
April 11 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
April 13 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall
April 13 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
April 19 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
April 25 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
April 25 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
April 27 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
May
May 9 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
May 10 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office. (Note change of day to Tuesday)
May 11 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
May 11 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
May 17 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
May 23 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
May 23 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
May 25 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
June
June 8 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
June 8 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
June 13 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
June 13 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
June 21 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
June 22 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
June 27 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
June 27 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
July
July 11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
July 11 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
July 13 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
July 13 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
July 19 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
July 25 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
July 25 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
July 27 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
August
Aug. 8 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Aug. 8 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Aug. 10 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
Aug. 10 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Aug. 15 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
Aug. 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Aug. 22 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Aug. 24 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
September
Sept. 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Sept. 12 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Sept. 14 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
Sept. 14 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Sept. 20 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
Sept. 26 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Sept. 26 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Sept. 28 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
October
Oct. 10 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Oct. 10 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Oct. 12 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
Oct. 12 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Oct. 18 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
Oct. 24 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Oct. 24 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Oct. 26 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
November
Nov. 9 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
Nov. 9 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Nov. 14 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Nov. 14 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Nov. 15 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
Nov. 23 —Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Nov. 28 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Nov. 28 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
December
Dec. 5 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., central Office.
Dec. 12 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Dec. 14 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
Dec. 14 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Dec, 19 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Dec. 20 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
Dec. 28 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
January 2023
Jan. 9 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
