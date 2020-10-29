LIGONIER — The Ligonier City Council has approved changes to the command structure at the Ligonier Police Department, including the naming of an assistant chief.
The council allowed Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer, who also serves as the city’s police chief, to name longtime police veteran Mike Crossley, 48, as the new assistant chief.
“Mike’s earned it,” Shearer said Wednesday. “He’s been a patrol sergeant since 2012. He’s a great leader.”
Shearer said part of being a good leader is preparing personnel to take over leadership roles in the department.
The move will also allow for the hiring of a supervisor who will have contact with both second and third shifts at the department.
It’s not the only change in the offing at the department.
Longtime Detective Sgt. Gary Cox has announced he will be retiring from the department in January. Cox will be taking a newly created IT position for the city.
The Ligonier Police Department has been taking internal applications for both Cox’s detective sergeant position and Crossley’s patrol supervisor position. The application process was scheduled to end today.
Cox’s position won’t be filled until the end of the year and Crossley’s pay bump won’t happen until after the first of the year. Shearer said he would like to get the new detective position filled so that person can shadow Cox during his remaining time with the department.
The Ligonier Police Department has made several changes in recent years, including coming into an agreement to take over school resource officer responsibilities with the West Noble School Corp. The school corporation pays half of the salary and benefits for both officers, so technically the city only has to fund 11 of its 12 full-time positions.
Ligonier also recently approved an officer moving to full-time undercover status to help combat illegal drugs. This officer works with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s Drug Investigation Unit.
All of the changes have one goal — to keep pace with the times.
“We’re attempting to stay on top of the changing world,” Shearer said. “If you’re not willing to change, you’re in trouble.”
