LIGONIER — Ligonier’s Board of Public Works and Safety and Parks Authority has approved pay increases for two city employees in as many weeks, while promising to conduct a review of wages for other municipal employees early next year.
The board voted to give a raise to one of the city’s wastewater department employees on Dec. 17, one week after approving a raise for one of the city’s deputy clerks.
The two raises were approved for unrelated reasons. The wastewater department employee’s raise was a scheduled increase for passing a licensing exam, while the pay bump for the deputy clerk was designed to make her wages commensurate with a recently hired employee in another department.
Although different in nature, the two raises underscore a commitment the board made to conduct a widespread review of employee pay to ensure that the city is handling compensation fairly and according to policy. The commitment came about as members grappled with how to resolve a municipal employee’s request for a wage increase during a routine meeting on Dec. 9.
On that date, Vickie Yoquelet, a deputy clerk, appeared before the Board to ask for a $2 per hour wage increase, which would be in line with the city’s pay scale ordinance. Yoquelet has been an employee of the city for two years, and during that time she received only one 2.5% cost-of-living wage increase.
Her request was prompted by the city’s recent hiring of a clerk/special officer in the police department. The new staff member’s starting pay was higher than her hourly wage. Both positions, however, have their own unique responsibilities.
“I think that’s what initiated this, seeing that the board hired a new clerical employee,” Ligonier Clerk-treasurer Barbara Hawn said, providing context for Yoquelet’s request. “I know it’s in the police department and they have other responsibilities, but I think (Yoquelet) just feels that she has a lot of responsibility too. I think sometimes it’s overlooked just how much responsibility they (deputy clerks) have.”
“I think where it stems from is that we’ve had a guideline of hiring people in at $15 per hour,” Hawn continued. “We did make an exception when we hired someone in at $17 rather than $15. I know the other employees are talking too. It’s not just Vickie that feels it’s unfair.”
Yoquelet’s request became the main topic of discussion for the better part of the nearly hour-long meeting. The board was initially wary of approving the raise because of the possibility that it could set a precedent for other municipal employees. Currently, fewer than a half-dozen city employees remain underneath a $17 per hour wage level.
Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer spoke up during the meeting and said it is incumbent upon department heads to fight for raises for their employees when they are deserved, but advocated against the city’s other departments looking to the police department’s staff when comparing pay.
“I’m not against anybody getting a raise, but it always comes back to the police department on what we’re making,” he said. “It’s the department head’s responsibility to fight for their people and to get them what they deserve. It’s not a comparison game. If it is, you’re treating your people wrong.
“You should be fighting for raises because of what they do and what you believe they deserve, not because of what somebody else is making, and that’s bothered me in this city for the 24 years I’ve worked for it … it shouldn’t be because they’re getting it, we get it. That’s wrong. It should be because this is what they do, these are the responsibilities they have, and this is what they should make compared to other places,” he said.
Ultimately, Mayor Patty Fisel moved to approve her request, further adding to the motion that the city will look into its pay scale in the future to explore whether employees are adequately being compensated for the labor they provide the city.
“Some of this discussion we can have later and moving forward we can work it out,” Fisel said. “I think it’s an issue we need to take up when we do the budget, and I think it’s something we all need to talk about.
“One way or another we’ve got to be fair. It’s got to be a fair system for everybody. So I’m going to make a motion to approve Vickie’s raise, but I want added to that that we will definitely look into the way that we proceed in the future and how we handle this so we have a better handle on that,” the mayor said.
The board voted to forgo a second meeting on the 23rd of the month, meaning any examination of the city’s pay scale will take place sometime next year, although the body has not announced when they plan to take up the issue.
The board’s next regular meeting will be Jan. 13.
