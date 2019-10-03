LIGONIER — West Noble High School will crown its homecoming king and queen Friday during halftime of the West Noble vs. Lakeland football game, set to kick off at 7 p.m.
Freshman homecoming court representatives are Molly Jones and Derek Slone. Sophomore homecoming court representatives are Alejandra Soto and Luis Vizcaino. Junior homecoming court representatives are Riley Champion and Gustavo Taylor.
Senior homecoming candidates for queen are Hanah Godfrey, Nina Teel, Perla Canul and Sarah Roque, and for king, Eion Fulecki, Josh Gross, Ricky Reyes and Taylor Guzman.
