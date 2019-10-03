WN homecoming court

These students are representing their classes in West Noble High School’s 2019 homecoming court. Pictured in the first row, from left, are Alejandra Soto, Sarah Roque, Nina Teel, Perla Canul and Molly Jones. In the second row are, from left, Luis Vizcaino, Taylor Guzman, Ricky Reyes, Eion Fulecki, Gustavo Taylor and Derek Slone. Hannah Godfrey, Josh Gross and Riley Champion were not present for the photo.

LIGONIER — West Noble High School will crown its homecoming king and queen Friday during halftime of the West Noble vs. Lakeland football game, set to kick off at 7 p.m.

Freshman homecoming court representatives are Molly Jones and Derek Slone. Sophomore homecoming court representatives are Alejandra Soto and Luis Vizcaino. Junior homecoming court representatives are Riley Champion and Gustavo Taylor.

Senior homecoming candidates for queen are Hanah Godfrey, Nina Teel, Perla Canul and Sarah Roque, and for king, Eion Fulecki, Josh Gross, Ricky Reyes and Taylor Guzman.

