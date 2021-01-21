LIGONIER — Sports author Ric Schaekel’s book cover labels the story within as a “love story” but it’s not likely to inspire a Hallmark Channel movie.
Schaekel’s love story — like thousands of other Hoosier boys in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s — is with Indiana basketball.
Schaekel, a former basketball coach at West Noble High School, published his story in 2020 in “A Love Story: Indiana High School Basketball; Reflections of My Life as a Player and a Coach.” He’s sold more than 100 books on Amazon in two months in the categories of “basketball biography” and “Hoosier Hysteria.”
The 185-page book includes Schaekel’s basketball memories as a boy growing up in the small town of Pittsboro, just west of Indianapolis, and later as a coach. He weaves references to the movie “Hoosiers” through every chapter, pointing out the similarities between his experiences with that of the fictional Hickory Huskers’ coach, Norman Dale, played by actor Gene Hackman.
Schaekel also shares his faith testimony in the book and life lessons, including how he and his wife, Margie, coped with her spinal stroke that left her paralyzed from the waist down. She was treated in three different hospitals before she was able to come home. Ric learned to be her caregiver.
Married for 54 years, they lived in Indiana, Florida and Tennessee before recently moving to Gainesville, Ga., to be near their daughter.
Schaekel devotes four chapters to his five seasons at West Noble before he left the school district in 1977 to pursue a career in real estate and school fundraising. West Noble would turn out to be the place where his boyhood dream of being a head basketball coach came to an end.
“I had some very good years at West Noble,” Schaekel said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Longtime West Noble sports fans will recognize Schaekel’s recounting of major basketball games in the 1970s with rivals East Noble, Westview, Whitko and others. Schaekel brings an insider’s look at how those games transpired but he doesn’t mention his players by name, only by their positions on the team.
“They will know,” Schaekel said, referring to his former players.
He enjoyed his West Noble colleagues, Jim Smoots, Marv Sponhauer, Bob Gunn and Roger Schermerhorn for their friendship during that time, he said.
Schaekel also discusses how issues such as school consolidation, the demise of single-class basketball and armchair coaches in the community affected basketball and the community.
Schaekel said the writing process was also a life lesson.
“I started the book as a legacy book to give to my kids,” he said. “I started over a year ago, then stopped, then started. Then the pandemic hit, so we stayed home. My testimony worked its way into the book.”
Schaekel also learning something about himself in the process. He realized that God had been control of his and Margie’s life plan from the beginning.
“I’m not in control. The Lord is,” he said. “I need help.”
Schaekel said West Noble’s annual “soap and towel” game during his time there helped to confirm his coaching philosophy that all kids are different and respond to different kinds of coaching.
“At the scrimmage people would donate soaps and towels, and I would meet the parents of the varsity players,” he said. “I said that all kids are different and you have to handle them differently. One, encourage them. Two, get in their face a little. And three, learn teamwork.”
Schaekel said he encouraged athletes’ parents to come directly to him if they had a beef about the coach’s methods or strategy.
“We’ll have a conversation,” Schaekel said. “Don’t inhibit your child.”
Schaekel said there won’t be a sequel. He’s told lots of stories in the book, but other stories would be more difficult — workplace politics, the consequences of “hometown refereeing” and incidences of poor sportsmanship.
So why the connection to “Hoosiers”?
Schaekel relates to the movie, not only for the shared career in basketball, but because of location.
“The movie was filmed near Pittsboro,” he said. “I played or coached in three gyms used in that movie, Lebanon, Brownsburg and Butler Fieldhouse, and I student-taught at Washington High School.”
Schaekel’s best friend from high school had a son and a daughter cast in the movie. The son played the team’s student manager who was drafted to play in a game at the lat minute. The daughter played a cheerleader.
