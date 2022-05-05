LIGONIER — The Ligonier Fire Department was in need of more space.
The prior building on South Main Street was small and incapable of having the room for firefighters to do training.
The new fire station is located on North Cavin Street next to Pettit Park. The total cost of construction was $5,475,931 and was funded by a bond from the city’s Redevelopment Commission through TIF funds.
Since the station was finished, the department has been moving its equipment and furniture into the building along with finishing up some minor repairs to the station.
The new building includes new doors in the truck bay area that open horizontally rather than vertically, allowing firetrucks to exit the station faster. All the officers in the department now have their own individual offices, which they didn’t have at the old station.
Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver said the officers were using a shared space at the old building and emphasized wanting office space for everyone in the new one.
The new station has a larger radio room that the department uses as a command station and a meeting room for the officers.
“The previous radio room we had was smaller making it a more cramped space for us,” he said. “It was also in an open space in the truck bay area so it would become hard to hear people over the radio when people are moving around.”
The building has a room with a compressor, which is used for filling oxygen tanks.
One of the station’s significant additions is the training tower, which is inside the truck bay area for doing different training scenarios.
The training tower also has a hose dryer inside of it. He said they previously had to air dry the hoses out in the truck bays after using them.
The tower also has water sprayers to use for training situations and has a manhole feature for the firefighters to do training in.
The new station now has enough space for holding the department’s trailer and utility terrain vehicle, which it wasn’t able to do before.
A new locker room for firefighters is included that the department didn’t have at the old station and instead, had one cramped in the truck bays.
A Decon washing room is included where firefighters can clean their equipment like oxygen tanks and helmets. The room is also vented to prevent contaminants from getting in.
He said he likes the new lounge area due to its larger and more open space.
“I like it a lot. Our guys like it, we were just cooking porkburgers in the kitchen area yesterday,” he said.
The lounge area has large leather seats with a large flat screen television in it. The kitchen contains seating along with new appliances.
Firefighters have a fitness room they can use and the upstairs area has a meeting room double the size of the one from the old station.
“We have some last minute issues we have to deal with,” he said. “We plan to have an open house soon and get grass installed and get the front parts paved with asphalt.”
