American Legion fundraising for new sign

LIGONIER — The same May storms that tore trees down in Ligonier left behind destruction that is yet to be fixed.
One of those remnants is the sign in front of the American Legion, just off the corner of Main Street and Lincolnway West.
The sign, which is the manual, yellow kind you stick letters and numbers into, lists upcoming events at Post 243, like Friday dinners and Saturday bingo.
The storm knocked the sign off of its wooden stand. A temporary solution was to strap it up with thin pieces of wood, but those won’t hold forever, and the whole thing is a little rough to look at now.
“It was pretty much bent over,” Nathan Denton, a vice commander at the American Legion, said. “Since then, we’ve been able to get it bent back up.”
But now, the American Legion has a reason to go fully digital with its announcements.
“We would like to be able to get into the 21st century and actually get a digital sign,” Denton said.
However, those aren’t cheap. Denton said the American Legion “has put out feelers” with other veterans’ organizations and received $613 so far, but that’s not enough.
“We’re starting to get money, but it’s very slow at this point in time,” Denton said.
At a meeting Tuesday night, Denton said members of his organization did research on how much a sign would typically cost.
The Rome City American Legion’s sign cost them $27,000, and Ligonier determined a decent sign would run them at least $10,000.
For now, the Legion has set up an account with Lake City Bank for people to donate to. Those wishing to make a donation can go to the bank, give them account No. 3290980 and put money in.
It’s especially pertinent that the Legion be able to advertise itself because of a new law President Donald Trump signed last month allowing veterans from Dec. 7, 1941 on to be in the organization.
Denton said “having something a little bit more aesthetically pleasing” might help build the posts in the area and attract more vets to join.
Plus, the American Legion doesn’t just stand to benefit its members. The Ligonier location hosts weekly dinners every Friday that are open to the public, and include all-you-can-eat fish fries.
The Legion has not yet confirmed a contractor to design and install the new sign.
Denton said Post 243 has yet to look into grant opportunities, too, but said everything is still a possibility in fundraising for the sign.
