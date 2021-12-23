LIGONIER — West Noble’s school board is pondering a switch back to semester scheduling after about a decade of trimesters.
Board members listened intently to a presentation from new high school principal Amanda Nine about the reasons, benefits and consequences of both types of scheduling. Board members Joe Hutsell and John Schwartz were absent.
Nine said a semester schedule would smooth coordination of programs shared with other schools, including sports schedules. She said Wawasee and Fairfield high schools were considering a similar move from trimester to semester schedules.
Nine also explained at length the effects of a schedule change on honors diplomas, dual credit classes and career pathways required by the state. She gave examples of career pathways in agriculture and culinary arts, both strong pathways at West Noble.
Nine noted that dual-credit classes benefit college-bound students, but may be difficult to offer in the future. West Noble currently has only one dual-credit teacher, who is required to have a master degree in a subject area aside from education.
Nine said small schools get more pathway choices by collaborating with other small schools, and having a semester schedule makes the process consistent.
Superintendent Galen Mast said he will work out a sample semester schedule before the Jan. 10 meeting for board members to review.
In other business, the board approved the bid of Van Dorn Roofing for $1.1 million to install a new roof on West Noble Middle School. The roof will be paid for from Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER III). Garland Company will manage the project.
Mast said the budget for the roof was $1.3 million, so the winning bid came in under budget.
The board did some end-of-the-year housekeeping, approving transfers between major budget classifications.
