LIGONIER — In one morning, the Ligonier redevelopment commission promised a little over $9,214 to help fix windows, repair some electrical and paint downtown buildings.
At the Wednesday morning meeting, three businesses came to the commission to see if their facade grant applications had been approved.
Ligonier provides the grant program to businesses in the downtown tax increment financing district. If needed, businesses can apply for the city to cover half the cost of a window, roof, wall or other exterior expense.
A representative from the Ligonier Presbyterian Church came to answer questions about their request to cover some costs for window coverings.
Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin read the proposed facade grant.
“They’ve faded to the point where you can’t see them anymore,” Franklin said.
The project is quoted to cost $14,818 in total. The RDC approved the grant, meaning they would cover half, or $7,409.
“I’m totally in favor of it,” Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel said. “It will be really nice.”
Fisel also said she could see the benefit for this grant for both the city and the church.
The RDC also approved a grant for the Iglesia Antorcha Encendida De Jesus to cover window repairs. The city will pay $1,200 toward the $2,400 fix.
Then, Lourdes Ruvalcaba of La Michoacana came to the commission to ask for previous requests that hadn’t been approved to be reconsidered.
Previously, a facade grant to partially cover repairs to La Michoacana electrical work and a window repair had been submitted to the RDC after the work was finished, which doesn’t follow the process potential grant recipients are supposed to follow.
The commission approved a total of $605.05 in repairs for La Michoacana, and Fisel reminded Ruvalcaba, who had missed some other meetings her request had come to the RDC, how important it is to be able to answer questions about their projects.
“If you can’t be here, be sure to send a representative,” Fisel said.
