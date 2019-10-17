LIGONIER — West Noble High School senior Hannah Godfrey calls herself “extremely competitive,” and it’s true — she recently played in the state golf tournament, fulfilling a long-time goal.
She was pleased to earn a trip to state, but said she was disappointed in her performance there.
“It was a whole different game. The atmosphere was very different,” she said. “But I really enjoyed it and was happy to be there.”
Besides golf, Godfrey enjoys other sports. She plays basketball and volleyball and has run cross country, but golf is her favorite. Her dad is a golfer and introduced her to the game in fifth grade. He continues to be a mentor along with her coaches.
“Golf came naturally to me, “she said. “I like to be good at things.”
Sports news coverage of Godfrey’s journey to the state golf tournament frequently mention her mental preparation before a match.
“My goal is to make practice as much like a match as I can,” she said. “There’s no nerves in practice, so I want to replicate the ease of practice” into the match.
Godfrey prepares by meditating for relaxation before a match, and she occupies herself with other tasks the night before.
“By the time I’m going into the match, there’s nothing I can do to change the game,” she said. “I relax and try to do well.”
Godfrey takes the confidence that golf taught her and uses it in other areas of her life. She is a self-taught guitarist and is in the worship band at her church. She doesn’t have time for many other hobbies because golf practice takes a lot of time and must be consistent so she can play at her best level.
She draws support from her parents, Jim and Regina, and from her older sister Megan. Megan, a student at Ball State University, came to the state golf tournament to watch Hannah play.
She does plan to play basketball this winter and finish strong in her high school career. She continues to work on her one fear — the fear of public speaking — with the mental preparation she’s developed in golf. She’s taking speech class this year to improve her presentation skills.
“Golf taught me about life,” she said. “If I can control my attitude, I can be successful.”
Godfrey will attend Grace College in Winona Lake next year on a golf scholarship. She plans to major in environmental science because she loves science and loves the outdoors. However, she’s keeping an open mind about what career path she will take in that field.
“I am looking forward to playing golf with other women who are as passionate about the sport as I am,” she said.
She is unsure whether her golf career in college would lead to opportunities to play professionally.
“I will just take the next step if that door opens,” she said. “I’d be very blessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.