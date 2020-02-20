I’ve been involved with several arts organizations over the years. It’s not that I have any artistic talent — I can’t draw stick men. My chief talent seems to be spotting the talent in other people.
I’ve been rewarded for my commitment to the arts by seeing firsthand the difference in communities when art projects come to fruition. The mindset of small towns and rural counties changes for the better when their self-esteem rises on the wings of successful public art projects.
Everywhere you look, communities of all sizes are now touting the arts as amenities that improve quality of life. There’s acceptance of the idea that an active arts presence is a plus for places trying to attract people to live, work and play there.
It hasn’t always been that way. As recently as 10 or 15 years ago, community leaders in most places tuned out suggestions that the arts had economic value. Some didn’t think the arts had any value at all.
I’ve served as a member of the Auburn Arts Commission since 1998. The all-volunteer arts commission is best known for its “Sculptures on the Square” exhibits in 2007 and 2010 that featured J. Seward Johnson’s work. The commission brought the first-ever exhibit of Johnson’s realistic bronze-cast statues to Indiana, placing them on a walking tour around the courthouse square in downtown Auburn.
Thousands of people flocked into town to see them from the moment the truck arrived.
The commission’s third exhibit, “Sculptures on the Square: The Magic of Metal” branched into abstract sculptures in 2016 to commemorate DeKalb County’s long history of metal manufacturing for the Indiana Bicentennial. Fifteen artists from six states created works for the juried exhibit.
Here in Noble County, Gaslight Playhouse is on the cusp of a similar exciting change. Gaslight is celebrating its 45th year with its first permanent home at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. Its productions for the 2020 season will be on the stage in the restored auditorium in the former school building.
Gaslight Playhouse kicked off 2020 in January with its first-ever Noble Awards gala at the CLC. Gaslight founder Craig Munk said then that the theater group had bounced from location to location like vagabonds in its more than four decades of shows.
Munk noted he had directed many shows on the second-floor stage as an East Noble educator for more than 50 years.
“We’ve come full circle,” he said.
As a Gaslight Playhouse board member, I’m excited to see the organization grasp this opportunity to broaden its mission to share entertainment, collaboration and education in its new home.
There’s no question that the presence of the arts and the ability to access them play a vital role in making communities attractive. Plenty of studies consistently show that involvement in the arts has benefits for people of all ages.
Kids who engage in the arts can experience inspiration and creativity, improved academic achievement and better motor skills. They gain increased confidence, heightened visual learning, and more opportunities to develop skills in decision making, critical thinking and problem solving.
Sports participation isn’t the only place to learn leadership, participation and teamwork — the arts offer that, too.
Children who engage in the arts learn perseverance in the face of challenges, gain improved focus and learn to collaborate with others. That teamwork leads to learning accountability to others, and taking responsibility for their own mistakes when they happen.
The arts aren’t just for the younger set, though. Adults of all ages who engage in the arts often discover stress relief and a meditative calm in mind and body.
Adults involved in the arts get a dose of creative thinking, too, which enhances problem solving skills, stimulates the brain’s neurons, and boosts self-esteem and a sense of accomplishment. The arts contribute to keeping the mind active, along with maintaining and improving memory.
Noble County already has the arts ball rolling with murals in Ligonier, Albion and Kendallville, a fledgling community band and a couple of art galleries. Gaslight’s new role will only enhance Noble County even more. It’s counting on your support.
