LIGONIER — For years, Ligonier residents living in homes on Cadillac Street, El Dorado Drive and Seville Court have been subject to some of the most stringent parking restrictions in the city, but that’s about to change as soon as January.
Ligonier’s Common Council voted unanimously to loosen parking restrictions in the Southwest corner neighborhood after Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer raised the issue at Monday’s meeting.
Shearer said city ordinances prohibiting those residents from parking on either side of the street or in their front yard has created an environment where any homeowner with guests or visitors is left with little choice but to violate the ordinance.
“I have felt for that neighborhood for years,” he said, addressing the council. “The city accepted the streets in those subdivisions and didn’t allow those people to park anywhere on the street. Then, years later, the city came up with no parking in the front yard.”
The police chief said the current system has been difficult to enforce and that violations are a frequent occurrence.
“These people have literally been handcuffed in their own neighborhood,” Shearer said. “If they have any type of party or get-together, they’re in violation (of the city’s parking ordinance) and we all know what happens if we write a citation: two weeks later two doors down someone is doing the same thing.”
So instead of continuing to fight an uphill battle, Shearer asked the council to consider amending its ordinances to allow parking on one side of each of the three streets, a solution also endorsed by the city’s other department heads.
“We think allowing these folks to park on one side of the street and creating a snow route would be a lot easier to enforce, rather than on a daily basis during the summer people having get-togethers and complaining about each other,” he said.
The city’s attorney is expected to draft the new ordinance, which could be voted on as soon as the next Ligonier Common Council meeting. The changes will likely go into effect in January, as council members voted to forgo a Dec. 28 meeting barring any emergencies.
