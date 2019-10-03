The first Halloween candy — that I saw, at least — was on the shelves in the big-box stores by mid-August. Cases of candy shoved the school supplies onto the clearance shelves.
Isn’t two months a little too early to think about what candy mix you’re going to hand out to eager trick-or-treaters, or how you will decorate the barn for the Halloween party?
Even for the early-bird planner, there’s one Halloween task that can’t be done until the last minute — pumpkin carving.
Do the carving too soon, and the jack-o-lantern is a moldy, mildewy, juicy pile of mush before the big night. Wait until the last minute, and you scramble to finish all the pumpkins before the party.
Like a lot of other things in today’s society, pumpkin carving isn’t simple anymore. You can’t just have a plain old jack-o-lantern — it must be a work of art.
Carving kits on the store shelves contain pattern books and special tools, enabling pumpkins to wear almost any facial expression.
For the dirtiest job of all — scooping out the pumpkin’s guts and seeds — carvers can take their pick of scoop designs, metal or plastic, all claiming to make that slimy job fast and easy.
Of course, why scoop out the guts by hand if there’s a power tool for that? The Ultimate Gutting Tool is powered by a cordless drill in the “more power’ tradition of TV’s Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor.
The problem of rotting remains, though. How can jack-o-lanterns be preserved so they last longer? I asked Uncle Google, and he didn’t disappoint.
Several websites have tips to preserve your jack-o-lantern, and typical of Google, a survey asks how long you leave your rotting pumpkin on the porch.
The common advice is use bleach in some amount to keep your jack-o-lantern looking fresh. Here’s the consensus on pumpkin preservation:
• Don’t cut the hole on the top of the pumpkin. Cut it on the back or on the bottom instead. It’s tradition to make the lid on the top, but removing the stem end hastens rotting.
• Clean out all the pumpkin guts, every bit. Any trace of slime is a breeding ground for bacteria and rotting. Scrape the inside wall to thin and smooth it for easier carving.
• Clean the pumpkin with bleach. There are two methods:
Method 1: Mix 1 Tablespoon of bleach in a quart of water and use as a spray on the inside of your pumpkin. Let dry.
Method 2: Mix 2/3 cup of bleach in a large bucket of water and soak your carved pumpkin for up to 24 hours. Remove the pumpkin and pat dry with paper towels, then allow it to fully air-dry in a cool, well-ventilated place. Do not use a hair dryer to speed up the drying process, as heat accelerates rotting.
• Coat the cut edges with petroleum jelly. The jelly seals in moisture and keeps the edges from drying out too quickly.
• Rehydrate your pumpkin with a cold bath. If it begins to wrinkle, submerge it in ice water with a small amount of bleach for one to two hours. Reapply petroleum jelly to the cut edges and put it back out on display.
Does this work? I feel a science fair experiment coming on. If you try this at home, please share your results and send photos.
Happy carving!
