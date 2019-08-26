LIGONIER — The West Noble community will have an opportunity to get together to remember longtime coach and teacher Chuck Schlemmer at a public celebration of life even on Saturday.
Schlemmer, 58, died Wednesday in a Fort Wayne hospital after he was hit head-on by a U-Haul truck Aug. 16 while bicycling near Ligonier.
On Saturday, the celebration of life event will take place at the West Noble High School track from 6-8 p.m. Gates open for the event at 5:30 p.m.
“We are encouraging attendees to bring mementos of “Schlem” to gift to his family. There will be opportunities to leave written memories of him, as well. If possible, people are encouraged to wear West Noble gear,” said Kayla Replogle, who is helping the family organize the event.
Schlemmer coached at West Noble for 24 years, including 20 season as a head coach for the girls cross country team and boys track and field team. He retired from coaching in 2017, but continued to teach social studies at the high school.
He was seriously injured Aug. 16 when he was hit on River Road near Ligonier by a U-Haul truck. Schlemmer was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with a serious head injury, broken bones and a collapsed lung. His family had announced he lost brain activity and he was taken off life support on Wednesday.
Charges are pending against the man allegedly driving the truck, Ryan Gravit, 45, of LaGrange. Gravit is charged with a Level 3 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident and a Level 4 felony count of operating while intoxicated. According to court documents, Gravit was allegedly intoxicated, driving with a .27% blood-alcohol content, more than three times the legal limit.
