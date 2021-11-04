LIGONIER — The Ligonier Public Library will celebrate Dias De Los Muertes, or Day of the Dead, today with a craft activity at 4:30 p.m.
The two-day holiday reunites the living and the dead, typically celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. Families create ofrendas (offerings) to honor their departed family members. Altars are decorated with bright yellow marigolds and the favorite foods a drinks of the honoree. The offerings are believed to encourage visits from the land of the dead, as departed souls hear prayers, smell their favorite foods and join the celebration.
Here is the schedule for the remaining programs in November:
Storytimes: every Friday at 11 a.m. with books, dancing and art for preschoolers. The change in day was made in response to patron feedback. No registration is required.
Dinosaur Night: Thursday, Nov. 18, at 4:30 p.m. No registration required.
Crafty Crew-Pumpkin Luminary: Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m. for adults and teens to make a perfect pumpkin luminary. Register for this free program by Nov. 13.
Teen Corner-Soda Pop Taste Testing: Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. Teens may try some really odd flavors, including some Thanksgiving Day flavors, and vote for your favorite.
Financial Workshop-Protect Your Identity: Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. Adults can learn how to protect their personal information, Contact Angie Scott at Ascott@ligonier.lib.in.us or call 260-894-4511 to register or for more information.
Novel Points Book Discussion: Monday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m. for a book discussion and dessert for adults. The book choice is “A Bookshop in Berlin” by Françoise Frenkel; copies are available at the adult desk to pick up for reading.
The novel tells the story of Frankel’s harrowing escape from the Nazis in 1938. Frankel was a Jewish woman in Poland who fulfills her dream in 1921 by opening a French bookshop, La Maison du Livre, which attracts artists, celebrities, diplomats and poets. The shop becomes a haven for intellectual exchange as Nazi ideology begins to poison the city by 1935.
Frankel’s dream shatters on Kristallnacht in November 1938, when hundreds of Jewish shops and businesses are destroyed. She flees Berlin for Paris, then takes refuge across southern France, where she witnesses many horrors. Moving from one safe house to another, Frankel survives at the hand of strangers risking their lives to protect her.
November Closures: The library is closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day and Nov. 25, 26, and 27 for Thanksgiving.
