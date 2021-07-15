LIGONIER — The Ligonier Visitors Center and Heritage Station Museum will soon open its doors to visitors after a long, COVID-induced hibernation.
Volunteer hosts and hostesses will welcome visitors to the center on Tuesday, July 20. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. In normal years, the visitor center is open May through October, but the center was closed all of 2020 due to the pandemic.
Volunteer hostess Betty Peterson said this year’s opening was delayed beyond May while volunteers thoroughly cleaned the museum’s rooms, shelves and display cases.
Peterson said 2021 marks the 26th year the Ligonier Visitor Center and Heritage Station Museum has been open. The center and museum opened in May 1995.
The center is housed in a 1930s-era former gasoline station at the corner of Lincolnway South (S.R.5) and Union Street. Car repairs took place in the back part of the building with a pit under the floor for oil changes.
“It took repairs of $10,000, grants and a whole lot of free labor” to fill in the pit and level out the floor, Peterson said.
In the beginning, the former filling station housed the Historic Radio Museum, a collection of vintage radios owned by Fred M. “Fritz” Schultz of Ligonier.
The 400 or so radios took up much of the space in the larger room at the back of the building.
At about the same time, Kidd’s marshmallow factory in Ligonier added tours and put in a gift shop. The confection factory became a stop for tour buses, and some of them also came to the Ligonier Visitor Center to see the radio museum or take tours of the city.
After Schultz died in June 2008, his family sold the collection, which closed the museum.
The visitor center board renamed the space as the Heritage Station Museum and stocked it with artifacts from Ligonier’s history. A few radios are still on exhibit.
A restored Solomon Mier buggy is one the featured artifacts on display in the museum. Peterson said the buggy was found in pieces in a barn, but the Mier label was still on the body.
The restored buggy has carried parade marshals in a past Ligonier Marshmallow Festival parade, but usually remains safely inside the museum.
Other exhibits include a public phone booth from downtown Ligonier, rotary dial phones from the Ligonier Phone Company now known as LigTel, and an original quilt from the Wilkerson quilt factory, once located in Ligonier and operated by two sisters.
The factory employed women as quilters and sold quilts all over the United States until World War II. Customers could choose a design to be hand quilted from a catalog.
Wilkerson quilts were famous for their trademark scalloped edges. They were hand-quilted, had wool batting, and were made in one piece from silk, satin and sateen fabrics. Peterson said the quilts are difficult to launder, as the wool batting can’t be washed.
As activities and tourism open up after the pandemic, the visitor center is trying to grow the number of crafters who have items for sale in its gift shop. The center splits the profits with the crafters so that both benefit from sales.
The donation-funded center and museum have 10 volunteers who interact with visitors during business hours, and an eight-member board oversees operations.
