LIGONIER — Sale is pending on the Ahavas Shalom Reform Temple on Main Street.
What’s certain about the sale is murky right now, but Indiana Landmarks Northern Regional Director Todd Zeiger said a “final purchase agreement” might be coming with a “potential buyer.”
So, while the temple is under temporary ownership of Indiana Landmarks, it may be sold. That raises a question mark for the Ligonier Historical Society.
Since they stored museum artifacts outside of the temple walls for the temporary ownership, now, there might not be a place for them to go back to.
But, Cyndi Schlemmer, Ligonier Historical Society president, assures the community that the items are being handled properly.
“We didn’t toss everything in the trash,” she said.
They’re being kept at the Ligonier Fire Station, just down the road from the temple, something Schlemmer said she’s grateful for. The station agreed to house the history of Ligonier for now.
It wasn’t ideal to store the museum’s relics of Ligonier’s past away from the public eye, but there wasn’t a place in town where there was room to display them.
“What we really like to do, and and our mission all along, has been to preserve and to keep things accessible,” Schlemmer said. “So we really didn’t want to put everything in storage somewhere.”
However, there’s not a plan B for a home for the items if the property sells, Schlemmer said.
Right now, the Ligonier Historical Society is reaching out to those who donated the items to try to return them, and if people in the community believe there is something in the collection they donated, they can message the group on Facebook to request it to be returned.
But, though in storage, the items don’t lose their historic charm.
Yearbooks and framed photos of workers and graduates are stacked in the fire department, and next to them, a metal-rimmed carriage wheel, railroad oil can and an ornate, heavy, metal scale.
Earle Franklin, member of the Ligonier Historical Society and the city’s building and zoning administrator, mused at the craftsmanship that went into older tools.
“They took great pride in their work, and it’s just a scale, but they made it look as nice as they could,” Franklin said.
Great care was taken with the temple itself, too, as far back as the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. When it was dedicated in 1889, Schlemmer said the Torah from an older temple needed to be transported to this newer one.
“What they did was they marched the Torah up the street,” she said. “The city band played — it was like a parade, and not just Jewish people, all people showed up for it.”
Now, though the structure has a historical marker, and covenants protect the stained glass windows from being sold apart from the temple, Franklin said he can’t see converting the structure into a home as an easy task.
Even making it into a business may be difficult, due to the temple’s lack of bathrooms and other facilities.
Franklin said what might benefit the history of the town may be a philanthropic buyer who owns the building but lets it remain as a museum.
For now, the artifacts are in good condition, and no water damage from the old roof touched any of the items.
Zeiger said as the potential sale develops, he’ll be able to share more information.
