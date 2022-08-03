‘Charge Back to School’ is Thursday
LIGONIER — “Charge Back to School,” drive-through event for free school resources for West Noble families, 3-6 p.m., at West Noble’s main campus. The drive-through event will offer free school supplies and other items that students need to start the school year prepared.
Elkhart township board considers lot sale
WAWAKA — The Elkhart Township advisory board will meet Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Township Trustee’s Office at 5644 W. C.R. 650N, Wawaka.
The board will discuss the sale of the “Old School” lots except the corner lot with monument and playground.
EN Class of 1971 gathering set for Aug. 20ROME CITY — East Noble High School Class of 1971 invites classmates to a casual get-together at the Sylvan Cellars Patio, Rome City, on Saturday, Aug. 20, starting at 6 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase and there will be a cash bar.
No reservations are needed. It is just an informal gathering so that people can stay connected in a relaxed way.
Musical entertainment will start at 8 p.m.
Classmates are urged to pass this information on to other class members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.