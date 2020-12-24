LIGONIER — With anticipated pandemic closures looming, books are going to be great company this winter (and beyond). Ligonier Public Library has a solution for book lovers — an online book club!
The online book club is a private online forum where community members discuss books and network with each other. Members can participate according to their schedule – day or night. The group will spend approximately two months on each book, so there is plenty of time to read.
The next book club starts on Jan. 7, 2021. Club members typically read two chapters per week, so patrons can join at any time without falling behind.
Sign up at www.pbc.guru/evergreenlibrary to join the group for the next book discussion, “The Water Keeper” by Charles Martin.
It’s free to join. Free eBooks are available for download via the Freading eBook platform for patrons of Evergreen Indiana public libraries. Links to Freading are in the book club forum. Patrons will need a library card to download their book. Library patrons may also borrow the book in print or audiobook from their local Evergreen Indiana library.
For patrons who prefer a more in-person group, the Ligonier Public Library offers those monthly with the Novel Points Book Discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.