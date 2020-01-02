LIGONIER — Somehow, Buddy the Elf found his way to Ligonier this Christmas season.
Or, maybe it was just Administrative Assistant Chad Wilson in an elf suit?
What started as an idea to bring more Christmas cheer to West Noble High School turned into a daily visit from Wilson in a full elf costume and frequent posts on the school’s social media about his activities for the day.
Some of those included visiting the school nurse, hitting the weights and singing Feliz Navidad with the choir.
Most days, the routine of the elf was to venture out a little bit before the last bell rung for the day and see what can be done to spread cheer.
“Most of those ideas are thought up like 20 minutes before they happen,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the students like the elf, and he wanted to do it just to perk up those days that maybe don’t feel the most magical.
“I think it just brings a little bit of humor and fun, because not every day in school is going to be humorous and fun,” Wilson said. “That’s just one way to bring some of that to the school.”
Not only has it lifted spirits within the walls of the school, but it’s spread the joy of the season around the West Noble community through social media, as well.
That’s good for West Noble families, but it’s also great for the school, because the more people are engaged with their posts, the more likely they are to see the other positive things their kids are doing in school through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
“I love where we’re at as a school, and I love our community, and love our people. I think it’s a great place to be,” WIlson said.
And Wilson’s own young kids think the costume is “hilarious.”
“They’re like, ‘Daddy, you’re not a real elf.’ It’s fun. They give me a hard time,” Wilson said.
Next year, the elf is planning on returning, and maybe branching outside of the school a bit. But that’s still up in the air.
For now, the costume is retired until after November.
