LIGONIER — Though brief, a West Noble school board meeting Monday delved further into how school will reopen in the fall.
In official business, the board reviewed its policies, employee benefits and compensation and cash flow spreadsheets.
Those spreadsheets, which detailed how money is moving between the education and operation funds, included a review of property tax revenue.
In a previous meeting, the board questioned if the state extending property tax deadlines because of the COVID-19 pandemic would throw a snag into the school district’s funding.
It turns out, West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast said, it hasn’t, since most people have paid their property taxes by the original deadline.
The board also approved changes to employee’s benefits and pay, which included changes to pay for bus driver routes.
Policies were reviewed but not up for approval Monday.
As with every other school, West Noble is trying to get a clear picture of what reopening for the 2020-21 school year might look like.
Part of that question was answered with new hires and resignations approved.
After band director Tony Pawlicki left, the board approved new band director Alex Villalpando, a recent college graduate.
Richard Lewis was also hired as the head custodian at West Noble Middle. The district hired a new data services manager, Rikki Huggett, who will work in the corporation office.
Mast added that he and his leadership team have been reviewing a guide on reopening school, Indiana’s Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools (IN-CLASS), handed down by the Indiana Department of Education.
