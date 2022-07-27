LIGONIER — A Back to School Night for fifth-graders and new students coming into West Noble Middle School will be rescheduled as soon as the building is ready for company.
Principal Melanie Tijerina said construction projects are behind schedule and the building isn’t ready for visitors yet. She the school’s two custodians are trying to keep up with cleaning up the dust during the constructions.
Tijerina expects to announce a new date soon for the Back to School orientation.
The annual Charge Back to School drive-through event will take place Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on West Noble’s main campus. The event distributes resources to students so they can start the school year prepared.
Free school supplies include back packs, food items, socks and underwear, and hygiene items. The Noble County Department of Health will administer immunizations for those who need them. Parents may sign up for free or reduced lunches and receive bus information. Information will also be available from the school nurse and other health, wellness and service organizations.
Paving of driveways and parking lots at the main campus have been substantially completed. Superintendent Galen Mast noted that a misspelled stop sign painted on the pavement near the high school will be corrected immediately.
In other business, the board approved the district’s participating in the Choice House program to provide services to special-needs students after high school.
The program, through the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative, serves students with mild cognitive issues who are capable of living independently. Students in the program have jobs and practice life skills such as cooking, grocery shopping and doing laundry.
The current Choice House is located in Angola. A new facility will be constructed with a $400,000 grant on a property in Kendallville that was gifted to the program. The new facility will be centrally located to serve the 13 counties in the cooperative.
Mast said the special-needs cooperative is the largest of its kind in Indiana. West Noble is a member of the cooperative.
The board again tabled the approval of student handbooks for all our schools until the Aug. 8 meeting.
In the consent agenda, the board approved an annual field trip to Chain O’ Lakes State Park for West Noble’s middle school and high school cross country teams. The athletes will camp Aug. 1-5 in the park with staff members Brandon Chordas, Mike Flora, and Aiden Burke.
The board also approved financial disbursements, including expenses for a “souped up” pressure washer at the primary school, a new garbage disposal at the high school, and an air compressor at the “true price.”
The board also approved these personnel changes:
Resignations; Rebecca Younce, middle school sixth grade team leader, effective July 18; Janet Berrocales, middle school custodian, effective, July 5; Erica Mendez, primary school program assistant, effective, July 20; and Kaitlyn Hedges, primary school instructional assistant, effective July 20.
Cerfied: Tom Bajzatt, high school temporary teacher, Aug, 17 to Nov. 21.
Classified: Glenna Hagerman, district bus monitor, 184 days at $12 per hour, effective for the 2022-23 school year; Jammie Gard, district part-time bus monitor, $12 per hour as needed, effective for the 2022-23 school year; Kristi Hamman, district technology technician, 260 days, 8 hours per day at $15.50 per hour, effective July 25.
Service Agreements; Christopher Macia, high school head girls soccer coach, $3,059; Christopher Nahera, high school assistant girls soccer coach, $1,773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.