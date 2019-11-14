LIGONIER — “It is so hard to give your books away. You know, they’re my friends.”
That’s how former librarian Mary Garrett feels about lending her own books to friends — after all, she might not see them again.
But she’ll be giving the whole library away for good soon. After leaving her job recently, Garrett is picking up and moving to Florida to live out her golden years.
That’s something she’s happy about. But leaving her job after only two years was hard.
“It’s a little sad that the job I love most came at the end of my working life,” she said.
Garrett didn’t live her entire life as a librarian, but she always was a book-lover. So when she saw an ad in the paper for a Ligonier Public Library opening, she jumped at the chance.
“I thought, ‘I would love that,’” she said.
And she has, not just the books, but the patrons who visit the library as well, with whom she says it’s easy to make friends with and feel like they’re part of your family.
Her love of books could be called generational. Growing up, she said her mother and father both loved poetry and instilled that in her, as well.
She can remember, too, being mesmerized by a friend’s typewriter and asking for one herself for Christmas. Her parents, despite living paycheck-to-paycheck, found money to fulfill her wish, but gave the credit to Santa Claus.
Garrett can recall many fond memories of her past, but what is in her past has in part led her to leave the library.
In January, one of Garrett’s sons died.
“Needless to say, it was very devastating,” she said.
Garrett isn’t a stranger to grief, either. Her mother died when she was 18, and her husband has also died.
“I tell you, I think I grieved (my mother) for 50 years,” Garrett said.
She keeps in close contact with another son, who, when he noticed how his mother had been grieving the loss of his brother, offered for her to come and live in Florida with him.
After a couple of weeks of contemplation, she agreed to go.
“It was very hard for me to think about leaving those things,” she said. “I feel that if I want to go forward that this change will help me.”
Garrett has worked on coping with her grief with the help of the book, “Transitions: Making Sense of Life’s Changes” by William Bridges, and she strongly recommends it to anyone who also feel like they’re in a “neverland” of loss, she said.
This move will be a fresh start for Garrett, a self-described people person, to mingle, rest and enjoy the one thing she’s looking forward to the most.
“Let me just say it in one word: sunshine,” she said.
That’s not to say she won’t miss the Ligonier Public Library and its community surrounding it.
Eventually, she would like to travel to Italy, a place she’s always wanted to go. But for now, being present is enough.
“I’m going to try to just appreciate every day and all the wonderful things that have happened in my life in spite of tragedies,” Garrett said.
