More than 10,000 students in northeast Indiana could be at risk for food insecurity as area schools have begun to shutter over concerns of spreading coronavirus.
Districts that have already announced closures starting Monday including East Noble, Central Noble, West Noble and Smith-Green, and some of those schools have indicated they are rapidly investigating options for food service in an effort to help their low-income students who receive free lunches at school.
Lakeland will be open Monday and Tuesday, but then will move to eLearning the rest of the week and then close through April 27 afterward.
In Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties, there are 8,438 students who receive free lunches in the 13 public school districts serving the area, as well as another 2,457 students who get reduced-price lunch, according to the Indiana Department of Education 2019-20 school year statistics.
That accounts for about 45% of the total student population in the four-county area.
Low-income families who are below certain income thresholds become eligible for free or reduced-price lunch if they file paperwork before or during the school year.
At the earliest, shuttering school districts are hoping to have plans in place early next week.
“A meal plan is being developed to provide a free daily sack lunch to all students delivered to area hubs. More information to come next week,” Superintendent Ann Linson said in her email to parents Friday.
“We are currently working with the Food Service Staff to look at opportunities to provide lunches to students in need. The details are still being discussed and approved by the Department of Education. The details of the program will be sent out early next week,” Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff said in a letter to parents.
The Indiana Department of Education announced that is has been granted a waiver for schools to still get reimbursed for providing to-go meals, although it only applies to certain districts.
“As for assistance, we filed, and were approved, for a waiver from the USDA for schools to set up a ‘grab and go’ with meals and still be reimbursed. This applies to schools with over 50% free and reduced lunch,” DOE spokesman Adam Baker said.
That 50% qualifier means most area districts wouldn’t qualify, however.
West Noble has approximately 56.3% of its students on free or reduced-price lunch and Lakeland is barely over the mark with 50.1% on assistance.
All of the other 11 districts all have more than half of their students above the threshold.
