LIGONIER — Department heads stole the show at Monday night’s city council meeting, as no new business was on the agenda.
In particular, Ligonier Fire Chief Jeremy Weaver highlighted points from his station’s 2019 year-end report.
Some of the bigger developments included hiring a fourth full-time firefighter and continuing to oversee the new fire station.
Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer said another meeting is happening this week about plans to start preparing for the new fire station’s construction, which will be at the southeast corner of Petit Park.
The average response time topped out at 5.43 minutes, which was slower than 2018’s average time, but only by six seconds.
“That’s from page time until we get to the scene,” Weaver said.
The report also noted that the total number of calls for the fire station in 2019 came to 724, which is higher than any year since 2014.
Last year the department responded to 698 calls.
The report also broke down when those calls are happening. As far as monthly data, incidents topped out around 75 in October, followed closely by the month of May.
Incident totals by hour in the report show a spike at 6 p.m., with the number of incidents nearly reaching 70. Noon was the second-highest, almost at 60.
Major purchases by the fire station included 24 thermal imaging cameras for air packs, a UTV and a medical skid unit for it and leather fire boots, which were bought with proceeds from fundraisers.
“But it looks like you have some fun once in a while, too, which is important,” Mayor Patty Fisel said, in reference to the report.
Weaver laid out activities the fire station had participated in last year, such as, safety day at Fashion Farm and letting all West Noble kindergarteners tour their smokehouse and learn about fire safety.
In other reports, City Engineer Rick Pharis said he and Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources, the OCRA grant writer Ligonier hired this year, met to discuss the timeline on stormwater separation.
“It looks exciting, and it looks like it will get started this year,” Pharis said.
Fisel also reminded the council that her state of the city address will be Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. before the common council meeting. The public is invited, and refreshments will be served.
