LIGONIER — The West Noble school board will begin the process of appointing a new member to replace Joshua Vargas, who hasn’t attended a meeting since at least Aug. 1.
Superintendent Galen Mast said at Monday night’s meeting that Vargas has resigned. Vargas began his term on Jan. 1, 2017, and represents District 7, which is all of Perry Township including territory within the city limits of Ligonier.
People interested in being considered for the vacant board seat may contact Mast at the corporation office for more information about the appointment process.
Mast presented drafts of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school calendars for the school board to review. The board will vote to approve the final calendars at the Feb. 11 meeting, a Tuesday instead of the typical second Monday.
Mast said school will start Aug. 6 in 2020 and Aug. 5 in 2021. Labor Day is the only holiday in September. In October, parent-teacher conferences will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, with the first Friday as a flex day for professional Development and training for teachers.
School will end on the fourth Thursday in May in 2021 and 2022. Graduation will be June 5, 2021, and June 6, 2022.
The bulk of the 30-minute meeting was taken up with financial reports from district treasurer Barbara Fought. The board approved a report of investments at Lake City Bank and health insurance accounts at Campbell & Fetter Bank during a required board of finance meeting, which was open and closed during the regular meeting.
The board approved Fought’s request to transfer $547,000 in appropriations within the Education Fund under three line items. The transfers covered technology, salaries for instructional assistants for the Northeast Indiana Special Education cooperative and adjustments in personnel salaries and wages.
Fought also received permission to write off 24 checks, totaling about $1,000, that were not cashed within the last 24 months. The money will be returned to the Education Fund.
Fought also said that the superintendent’s annual financial report to the board, required by Indiana code, will be posted on West Noble’s website, www.westnoble.k12.in.us for the public to read.
The board received copies of the Extracurricular Financial Accounts report, which reconciles all accounts for extracurricular activities from June 30 through Dec. 31, 2019. Members tabled approval of that report until the Feb. 11 to allow time to review it.
Board member David Peterson questioned why there were seven negative balances in the athletics activities. Fought explained that some sports do not have gate revenue from tickets sales and that extracurricular activities don’t have approved budgets or appropriations. Deficits then accumulate and roll over into another year.
In other business, the board approved the resignations of Tim Emely, West Noble Primary head custodian, effective April 1; Tyler Alles, high school assistant boys track coach, effective immediately; and Jandi Klingaman, West Noble Elementary instructional assistant, effective Jan. 28.
The board hired Angelica Shriver for a middle school food service position for 87 days, at $11 per hour for 5.5 hours per day. Shriver has already worked 90 days in the position through Staffmark.
