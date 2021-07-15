LIGONIER — The board dealt with a lengthy list of resignations, hirings and service agreements in advance of a new school year during its only July meeting.
Board members also approved, without comment, an employee benefit and compensation guide for classified employees that was rolled out at the June 21 meeting. Board members Joe Saggars and David Peterson were absent.
At the June meeting, Saggars had raised several questions regarding paying classified employees by level, rather than a per-day rate with bonuses. The board agreed to delve into the details in an executive session that followed the June meeting.
In other business, resignations were submitted by Adam Tomlinson, middle school special education teacher, effective July 8; Krista Eash, middle school food service, effective June 21; Debra Rodriguez, bus driver, effective June 22; Robin Nash, high school nurse, effective July 7; Doug Brown, high school baseball coach, effective July 10; and Krystal Kinel, high school physical education and health teacher, effective July 9.
Certified hires are Sarah Schroeder, middle school sixth grade special education teacher at $37,500; Yaquelin Guzman, primary school first grade teacher at $37,500; Andrea Schermerhorn, fourth grade team leader at $1,050; Valarie Walter, middle school guidance counselor at $37,500; Candace Hales, middle school eighth grade ELZ teacher at $64,000; Rebecca Younce, middle school sixth grade team leader at $1,050; and Janelle Zukowski, high school guidance counselor and social worker at $37,500.
Classified hires are Kristine Zeigler, middle school media program assistant at $13 per hour, seven hours per day, for 184 days; Thomas Baker, high school custodian at $13 per hour, effective July 13; Keith Lemon, middle school custodian at $13 per hour, effective July 13; Krista Eash, middle school eight grade instructional assistant at $11 per hour, seven hours per day, for 184 days; Rosario Troxel, elementary instructional assistant at $11 per hour, seven hours per day, for 184 days; Katie Salazar, elementary instructional assistant at $11 per hour, seven hours per day, for 184 days; Teresa Shultise, bus driver for the 2021-22 school year; Maria Pinales, middle school social worker for 2021-22 school year at $37,500; and Lorielle Phares, high school APEX Program assistant at $13 per hour, seven hours a day, for 184 days.
Service agreements were approved for Abel Zamarripa, high school boys soccer head coach; Christopher Macias, high school girls soccer assistant coach; Ethan Marsh high school girls golf head coach; and Kaylen Warble, high school volleyball junior varsity coach. No salaries or wages were listed for these positions.
A service agreement for an assistant athletic director position at the high school was tabled for further discussion by the board.
The board affirmed routine language updates in the district’s Title IX policy on athletics and harassment.
