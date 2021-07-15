Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.