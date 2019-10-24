Thanks to American Legion’s 21 gun salute
Dear Editor:
My father, Robert E. Nicholas, was a WWll Veteran and served in the U.S. Army. He died at 93 on September 4, 2019, in his home at Paddock Springs Assisted Living in Warsaw.
When the American Legion that he had been a lifetime member said their color guard could not perform his 21 gun salute ceremony, North Webster Post 253 “stood in the gap”. Their Honor Guard did the walk through and performed the 21 gun salute. Therefore, I would publicly like to thank the men and women of American Legion Post 253 for giving him a well deserved final salute as he had done for other Veterans when he was younger.
In closing, when you see someone wearing a military uniform or a retired military cap, please offer them a handshake and thank them for their service.
God bless America,
Marilyn J. Cassell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.