LIGONIER — Students, parents, and teachers are all ready to “Charge Back 2 School.”
On Thursday, traffic backed up on U.S. 33 for nearly a mile north of West Noble High School for the second annual event.
Last year’s event featured a massive crowd of parents and students getting everything needed for school: medical checkups, immunizations, school supplies, information about social agencies, programs and services, and haircuts and styles.
COVID-19 forced this year’s event to be a drive-through, but with no less enthusiasm than the 2019 event.
Vehicles snaked through nine stations on a loop from the high school to the middle school, taking information from West Noble staff in masks and traffic-yellow safety vests.
COVID-19 kits were the new item this year. The kits contain a thermometer and checklist for students to self-monitor their health daily. A grant from the United Way made the kits possible.
Superintendent Galen Mast said Thursday that 14%, about one in seven students, are registering for the online West Noble Virtual Academy and 86% are choosing the traditional classroom setting.
“This has changed over the past 30 days,” Mast said. “A month ago, we sent out a parent survey and 94% of parents who responded stated that their child would be in in-person, traditional classrooms.”
Parents’ concerns vary widely and exist side by side, Mast said, because much remains unknown about COVID-19.
“Schools have been shut down in essence since the middle of March. The level of concerns from people vary at this point,” he said. “Some want schools to reopen and others are hesitant. I’ve received calls five minutes apart with the first stating that if we require masks, they are not sending their children to school and the second saying that if we don’t require masks, they are not sending their children.
“Our answer is always the same — we will follow the governor and health department guidelines when it comes to the mask mandates and recommendations.”
Still, Mast feels the district is ready for opening day. He believes the Monday-Thursday instruction week with Friday set aside for e-learning, planning and extra cleaning is a good approach.
“Overall, we are ready to go here at West Noble,” Mast said. “The staff has done a great job in preparation and I believe we have all things in place for a smooth reopening on Aug. 14. We are excited about getting school going again and seeing the kids in the hallways and classrooms.”
