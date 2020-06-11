LIGONIER — It’s been a problem since 1983, and it’s still not safe.
At the Ligonier board of works meeting Wednesday, Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer was direct with requesting help from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).
As residents know well, a portion of U.S. 6 in Ligonier floods every time it rains heavily, stalling cars out that drive through it and freezing over in the cold winter months.
Shearer, knowing that the city can’t do its own work on a state-owned road, once again pointed out that INDOT has not helped the city with repairs, despite repeatedly requesting it.
“The city gets the raw end of the deal because our citizens think it’s our responsibility. We’re going on 20-plus years with the problem and with the flooding at the viaduct, and we can’t get any response,” Shearer said.
Rick Pharis, city engineer, said he’s sent possible ways to fix the viaduct to contacts at INDOT to no avail.
Jeff Boyle, Ligonier’s water superintendent, said the viaduct wasn’t put in correctly in the first place.
“The problem is that was built in ‘83, and that’s been screwed up since ‘83. When it was originally put in, if it would have been piped like the original plans were, we wouldn’t have this issue right now,” Boyle said.
Last year, the city did fix a separate viaduct on S.R. 5, which INDOT allowed them to complete.
Shearer said he will continue to reach out to INDOT every time the problematic viaduct floods.
