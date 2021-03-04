Friday — Crafty Cromwell Teens, 5 p.m., Opera House Room, Noble County Public Library-Cromwell Branch.
March 8 — West Noble School Board, 7 p.m., central office.
March 8 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
March 10 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
March 10 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
March 11 — Noble County Public Library Board, 6 p.m., Oasis Room, Door 2, Albion.
March 16 — Craft Therapy West, 6 p.m., Opera House Room, Noble County Public Library-Cromwell Branch.
March 18 — Adult Book Discussion Group, 1:30 p.m., Teen Area, Noble County Public Library-Cromwell Branch.
