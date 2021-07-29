LIGONIER — At Saturday’s “Pasta Night,” the Community Mission Auction team raised more than $4,000 to support two local mission projects. Checks in the amount of $2024.75 each have been donated to Common Grace and New Community Initiatives to support their programs.
The meal was prepared by B & B (Beauty and the Bull) owners Bri Whitney and Zachary and Victoria Becker. Their labor of love was in honor of CMA’s longtime member and mission supporter Charlie Tapp, Whitney’s grandfather.
Ligonier United Methodist Church hosted the drive-through event. It was staffed by several dozen volunteers from five West Noble area churches. A number of other churches also participated by selling “Pasta Night” tickets.
Community Mission Auction has dedicated itself for over 20 years to providing a way for many different Christian churches and individuals to work together on common community mission projects and on funding individual churches’ global mission projects.
