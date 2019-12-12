Lions Club heading into final fruit sales

LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club is entering its final weeks of its annual citrus fundraiser.
There are 100 boxes of oranges and 20 boxes of grapefruit left for the last two weeks of sales.
People can buy fruit every Friday and Saturday from now until Dec. 21 in the parking lot between Campbell and Fetter Bank and Owen’s Market.
Friday sales are from 2-5 p.m., and Saturday sales are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A full box of oranges costs $20 and a half box $15. It also costs $15 for a full box of grapefruits or $10 for half of a box.
Half-and-half boxes can also be purchased for $20.
All proceeds go to Ligonier and the West Noble community.
