ALBION — An Albion man who was arrested in a big drug sweep in Ligonier in July is pleading guilty to a Level 3 felony charge.
Bradley D. Davis, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to a lesser-included charge of conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony. He was originally charged with a Level 2 meth dealing charge.
A Level 3 felony carries a sentencing range of three to 16 years in prison.
Davis was one of five people arrested as the result of a year-long drug ring investigation, in which the prosecutor said each person had "well-defined roles" in distributing meth around the region.
According to court documents and interviews with Davis, he told authorities that he drove one of his co-defendants around for drug deals, including trips to one individual's home "every day." As compensation, Davis allegedly told investigators that he was compensated for his work by being allowed to get "high for free."
The early morning raid on July 8 at 1015 W. Third St., Ligonier, netted five arrests. Police allegedly recovered 5 grams of methamphetamine from a bedroom where Davis was sleeping.
A sentencing hearing in the case was set for July 10 at 9 a.m.
Davis' attorney Jim Abbs requested that the judge consider allowing Davis to enter a halfway house under restrictions including electronic monitoring and weekly drug testing.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred objected to letting Davis out of the Noble County Jail.
Judge Robert Kirsch said he would at least consider the halfway house option, but before he did he wanted more definitive information about which house, terms and whether any co-defendants in the case would be staying at the same location.
"I do not want you where they are," Kirsch said.
If details are firmed up, a separate hearing can be held to determine whether Davis can be temporarily released.
