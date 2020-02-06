West Noble American Legion celebrates 100th

LIGONIER — Members of the West Noble American Legion Post No. 243 just surpassed their centennial year.
Veterans celebrated the occasion with food, cake and music at the post on the corner of Main Street and Lincolnway in Ligonier.
Fanfare from the 40s filled the air, as did aromas from hot chili in crock pots. A cake from Fashion Farm became the star of the show after food settled.
Familiar faces greeted each other as talk began of the Post’s history and memories of fathers who were members and mothers who belonged to the Post’s Auxiliary.
Member Becky Vsetula pored over scrapbooks she had put together, joined by nostalgic comments of “That’s my uncle” and “Did we go to school with him?”
Of course, scrapbooks aren’t Post 243’s only project. Vsetula pointed out boxes on boxes full of Valentine’s cards.
The Post puts the cards together with the help of West Noble Primary students. This year, they will deliver them to the Indiana Veterans’ Home in West Lafayette.
She can recall reactions from previous years’ deliveries.
“One said, ‘Oh, a child wrote this,’ and he started crying,” Vsetula said.
Other ongoing work includes documenting old articles from the former Ligonier Leader, some of which can be found online at centennial.legion.org/indiana/post243.
However, more history can be found by visiting the Post.
