LIGONIER — The more people who are counted, the more money a community gets. And to be counted, everyone must take the Census, one way or another.
In small cities like Ligonier, getting each and every person counted is all the more important. Mayor Patty Fisel said she heard that on average, each person counted translates into about $2,000 in federal funding.
She’s not sure if that number directly relates to Ligonier, but she does know that every single person counts.
That’s why Fisel is planning to set up a Complete Count committee as a designated arm of city government to handle Ligonier’s role in census-taking.
“It only happens once every 10 years, and these figures are used in so many different ways,” Fisel said.
If approved at Monday’s common council meeting, the Complete Count committee will try to represent all the different sections of life in Ligoner, including industry, the school system, healthcare and the Hispanic community.
That way, the city can best look at how people in each area would be the most likely to answer the census, and how they’d be accessible.
Fisel said she could still use some more people to represent schools, healthcare and the Hispanic community on the committee.
A big hurdle that many communities, not just Ligonier, have in responding to the census is getting people to be aware that it’s vital to respond to a census survey in the mail or a census-taker knocking at their door.
“We have a lot of people who just ignore it,” Fisel said. “Everybody needs to be educated on it.”
One Ligonier-specific challenge is to record the Hispanic community and make sure everyone knows they can request a census form in their language and understands that the census does not ask about immigration status.
At the Monday meeting, Susanne Hogan, the Census Bureau’s Indiana partnership specialist, will be present to answer the public’s questions about how census funding works, why they should participate or how to become a census-taker.
“I’m excited that she’s going to come and explain it,” Fisel said. “I don’t know everything about it either, but I want to learn.”
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Ligonier city hall on the second floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.