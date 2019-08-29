LIGONIER — It’s possible to be undercharged and overbilled at the same time.
At the Ligonier Board of Works meeting Monday, Eagle’s Nest regional asset manager Tom Snow brought an issue with the living community’s wastewater bill to the board.
He said he had been charged too much over the past eight months due to an error on the city’s part and wanted a reimbursement for bills already paid.
“It’s not anybody’s fault,” Snow said. “It’s a collaborative issue. We’re just trying to fix it and make it better.”
According to him, and confirmed by the city’s ledger, the wastewater bills jumped from about $3,800 in August 2018 to about $11,600 in September 2018.
For the next few months, Snow said Eagle’s Nest paid more bills totaling $11,000 and $12,000 per month, with one that was about $6,000.
What he thought was the cause of the jump was a rate increase on wastewater billing. This brought the rate they pay up from $2.93 per 100 cubic feet, as mandated in a previous city ordinance, to an updated $4.75.
What also happened, wastewater facility manager Kenny Sprague said, was that the meters on the property, which are owned and maintained by Eagle’s Nest, malfunctioned and gave double readings, resulting in a double charge.
And over the past couple of months, the city of Ligonier agreed to only make Eagle’s Nest pay $5,000 per month in wastewater because of the meter malfunctions.
However, Eagle’s Nest had also been undercharged, as well, and this is not the first time meters have affected their wastewater billing.
When the ordinance and wastewater rate was updated, the measurements the ordinance used and those the meters used were different, creating a previous hiccup in billing.
So, from about 2014-18, until they saw a bill increase, Eagle’s Nest was not paying the updated rate.
“If you’re asking for an adjustment, I don’t think it would be fair to the city to go back and credit based on $2.93 as opposed to $4.75,” Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said.
The living community also previously received about $7,600 in wastewater bill credit near the end of last year.
The board then had to balance compensating for double charges while also considering that the living community was historically paying less for sewage than other places in Ligonier.
“You were overbilled but undercharged, so we’re trying to balance both parts of that,” city attorney Steve Clouse told Snow.
The board settled on awarding Eagle’s Nest $21,000.
“That should make up for both sides,” Mayor Patty Fisel said.
In other business, department administrators said they were preparing for the Marshmallow Festival this weekend.
“Ready or not, it’s here,” Chief of Police Bryan Shearer said.
The next city council meeting is 7 p.m. at Ligonier city hall Sept. 9.
