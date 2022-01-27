GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union staff and members raised more than $36,000 during its 28th annual Hometown Giving holiday service project to benefit 35 non-profit agencies throughout the five counties the credit union serves, Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana. These agencies focus on the needs of adults and children, meal providing, clothing, medical supplies, and education.
A corporate donation of $20,000, fundraisers by staff totaling more than $13,000 and member donations of nearly $4,600 through the Merry Match initiative accounted for the monetary donations raised.
Interra staff members also volunteered to help raise funds for Goshen Salvation Army by participation in bell ringing.
In addition to the dollars collected, staff assisted Soup of Success with filling soup bags for resale and hundreds of Angel Tree wish list items were distributed in order to provide provisions to the recipient organizations.
Holiday gifts were purchased and delivered through adopt-a-family programs for Lakeland Youth Center, ADEC and Fairfield Food Pantry. Interra sponsored parties for Bashor Children’s Home and Boys & Girls clubs throughout Elkhart County.
The recipients of the monetary donations or wish list items collected include: ADEC, Agape Missions of LaGrange County, Arc Opportunities, Bashor Children’s Home, Boys & Girls Clubs (Bremen, Goshen, Elkhart, Middlebury, Nappanee, and Plymouth), Bremen Bags, Cancer Resources of Elkhart County, CAPS, Cardinal Services of Marshall County, Center for Healing & Hope, Church Community Services/Soup of Success, Clothes & Food Basket of LaGrange County, Elijah Haven, Elkhart County Council on Aging, Fairfield Food Pantry, Family Christian Development Center, Five Little Stones, LaGrange Miracle Tree, Lakeland Youth Center, Lighthouse Ministries of Noble County, Marshall County Neighborhood Center, New Start Ministries, RETA, Ryan’s Place, St. Joe Valley Blue Star Mothers, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, Spa Women’s Ministry, Syracuse Food Pantry, The Villages, Wakarusa Elementary School and The Window.
Interra Credit Union, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.6 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving more than 87,000 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.