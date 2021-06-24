Friday — Bluegrass Gospel Jam, 5 p.m., fellowship hall, Shiloh Baptist Church, 709 Johnson St., Ligonier
June 28 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
JULY
July 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
July 12 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
July 14 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
July 15 — Cromwell Town Council, 6 p.m., Town Hall (Note change of date)
July 26 — Ligonier City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
July 28 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
AUGUST
Aug. 2 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
Aug. 9 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Aug. 11 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
Aug. 23 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Aug. 23 — Ligonier City Hall, 7 p.m., City Hall.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 8 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
Sept. 13 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Sept. 20 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Sept. 27 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
OCTOBER
Oct. 6 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
Oct.11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Oct. 23 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
