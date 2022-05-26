LIGONIER — All West Noble Primary students are ready for summer bike riding, courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation.
On Monday, Britt Salay, communications director for INDOT in Fort Wayne, visited the school in Ligonier to talk about safety and give every student a new bike helmet.
“Who has bikes?” Salay asked as every hand shot up.
“Why wear a helmet?” she asked.
“You could get hurt,” a chorus of voices answered.
Salay showed five short videos on safety tips when riding bicycles, including what to wear, rules of the road, and how to be sure a bike helmet fits the rider.
A student named Alexander volunteered to be Salay’s model as she demonstrated how to fit and wear a bike helmet.
“Your whole brain is protected,” she said. “Everyone needs to wear a helmet, EVERY time you ride your bike.”
Students learned they should ride on the right side of the road, with traffic, and have a bell or horn on their bikes to alert pedestrians. Salay cautioned them keep both hands on the handlebars, watch for parked cars or cars turning a corner, and always obey all traffic signs and traffic lights.
Salay also talked about distractions such as headphones or cell phones, and the danger of wrapping cords in the spokes of the bike wheels. Riders should dress in bright clothes and wear shoes that cover the whole foot, not sandals or flip-flops.
“No superhero capes or princess dresses,” Salay’s video added.
Most of all, Salay said it’s safer — and more fun — to ride a bike with friends or siblings.
“Be seen, ride in daylight, wear bright colors, have reflectors and lights, and bike with a buddy,” Salay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.