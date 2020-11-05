Editors note: This is the second of a two-part story featuring young residents of Cromwell stepping into leadership roles in their Community. Meet council members Tiffanie Gudakunst and Cheryl Watts.
CROMWELL — Cromwell is small in size but has fostered big community involvement from its younger residents. Three of the town’s four leaders are between the ages of 29 and 34.
Council member Tiffanie Gudakunst, 34, jumped from the town’s park board to a town council seat in January. Retiree Cheryl Watts is the newest council member but brings her experience as a longtime Cromwell resident to the table. They work with clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley, 29, and her husband, council president Jerry Pauley, to manage the town’s operations and limited resources.
Council member Tiffanie Gudakunst
Tiffanie Gudakunst has been a nurse for 11 years, working as a licensed practical nurse in several nursing homes before taking a job with Parkview Physicians Group in Columbia City. She is a 2009 graduate of West Noble High School. She has four children and her youngest, a son with her second husband, Hans, was born in October.
“I’ve lived near Cromwell my whole life,” she said.
Gudakunst credits the Pauleys with recruiting her into public service, first on the Cromwell Days festival committee and then on the park board. She enjoyed making decision on upgrades to the parks and planning events such as the Easter egg hunt and Halloween parade.
Gudakunst got on the town council a little earlier then she had planned. Former council member Bobbie Tevis resigned in November 2019 because she moved outside of town. Gudakunst had just won the election, unopposed, for longtime council member DeVon Miller’s seat, so she was appointed to fill Bevis’ seat until she could be sworn in for Miller’s seat.
Gudakunst sees the town’s biggest issues as sewer and water system maintenance and quality, keeping everything up to date, and finding the funding to do that.
“I’d like to see more community involvement, financial stability for the Community Center, and good quality and safety of the water supply,” she said.
Cromwell Community Center is in the cafeteria building of the former Cromwell High School. The Lions Club meets there, the town has its events there, and the space can be rented for family reunions, receptions and other private events.
The main high school building is not used, boarded up because it’s not safe for occupancy. Demolition is likely in its future.
Gudakunst is also thinking about five-year goals for Cromwell’s future.
“I want to see more involvement, more people wanting to be informed, and more business and family activities.” she said. “It’s important to be involved and make decisions for the town they are growing up in.”
Gudakunst’s children are 13, 10, 7 and newborn. She believes she is already modeling the value of community service to them with her work on the council
“The kids are involved in community service and school. They like to help people. They help me with the egg hunt. I want to raise good citizens of the future,” she said.
Gudkunst says she is content to serve on the council and doesn’t aspire to higher political office.
“I’m good with being on the council, she said. “If it’s a good local community, then everything else is good.”
Council member Cheryl Watts
Cheryl Watts didn’t grow up in Cromwell, but has called the town home for nearly 32 years. She was born in LaPorte and moved to a farm north of Ligonier in 1968. She rented a home for herself and two daughters, then moved to Cromwell when she was ready to buy a “fixer-upper” home.
Watts worked as a teacher assistant at West Noble Middle School for 26 years before retiring. She also worked as a medical assistant in a Ligonier doctor’s office.
Watts started her term in January but is no stranger to the job — her husband served 20 years on the Cromwell council and 20 years on the Sparta Township Volunteer Fire Department. She knows what she’s in for.
“I felt like I needed to fill the vacancy” when the council seat opened up, she said. “My first impression is there’s a lot more to it than people realize. I had some idea, but the hardest thing to do is to communicate what I think.”
As a youth leader at her church for many years, she said her heart is with young people. She is pleased that the Pauleys and Gudakunst have stepped up for Cromwell.
“The three young people on the council, they really care about this town and want to the best for it,” she said.
Watts sees the Noble County Public Library branch in Cromwell as an asset. Her priorities include drawing businesses and more people into town, and rallying residents to work together to improve the upkeep on their properties.
“I would like to see a gas station in town,” she said. “State Road 5 goes through town and U.S. 30 is the next stop for gas.”
Watts has concerns, too. Watts thinks Cromwell has always played catch-up in its quest to provide services and amenities to its residents. She worries that Cromwell is in danger of losing its incorporated status, which could jeopardize water and sewer services for everyone. Without utilities, residents may move away, shrinking the town even more.
“I don’t want Cromwell to become a drive-thru,” Watts said. “I know a pandemic is not a good time to start, but I’d like to see a gas station and convenience store, a grocery, shops with specialty items and maybe some restaurants.”
Watts said one of her goals is to help others to fulfill their vision for Cromwell’s future. She’s also like to see Cromwell Days revived, more youth activities and increased use of the Cromwell Community Center.
“I want to be a helper in that,” she said. “I bring background and wisdom to the council, and tribal knowledge. A lot of places don’t want the wisdom of older residents.”
Drawing from her own experience, Watts thinks young people could be drawn to Cromwell to buy their first home because property values are reasonable.
“You can still have a nice home without a lot of money,” she said, but acknowledged that many young people may not want to fix up a home, even if it is a starter home.
Watts enjoys serving with her younger colleagues and anticipates success in what they can accomplish for the town.
“I’m glad I’m on the board and I’m looking forward to the adventure.”
