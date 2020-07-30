LIGONIER — It’s a good thing that the Pettit Park Farmers and Artisans Market in Ligonier has 15 vendors. It’s the most they’ve had in a while.
But, with construction for the new Ligonier fire station happening next door to the market in Pettit Park, there’s less room for parking, Park Director Travis Brimhall told the city’s common council Monday night.
“Now that we’ve got the fire station going, (vendors) can’t park all around the building,” Brimhall said.
In fact, some vendors left the market because there wasn’t enough space for them, Brimhall said.
Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said that a vendor told her that with all the festivals canceled, like the Marshmallow Festival and the Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival, some artisans are taking more to farmers markets to still generate revenue.
“I don’t think we expected it to grow that fast,” Brimhall said.
To alleviate the problem, Brimhall said he was going to reach out to El Paraiso supermarket across the street to ask if the farmers market could use their parking lot on the weekends.
The Ligonier farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday though Oct. 10.
