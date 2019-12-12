LIGONIER — Investing in the future of Ligonier was on the table for this week’s board of works meeting.
The board of works met Wednesday morning to first renew the contracts of both city engineer Rick Pharis and city attorney Steve Clouse.
“It’s a pleasure to have Ligonier as a client, and I’d like to continue that,” Clouse said.
“It’s been a great 12 years,” Pharis said.
The board also approved standard operating procedures for the fire department, which in part accounted for agility training.
Pharis updated the council on the new Park Meadow neighborhood, saying that a base layer of pavement was laid, and a top layer can’t be put down until the weather reaches 45 degrees.
Mayor Patty Fisel also gave an update on progress for Ligonier’s third attempt at securing an OCRA grant to finish repairing stormwater and sewer lines.
She said she had read over the application the city’s new grant writer Shannon McLeod of Priority Project Resources had finished, and was impressed at the detail and quality of work.
“I truly expect that we will be awarded it,” Fisel said.
