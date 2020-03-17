KENDALLVILLE — Volunteers pushed two tables stacked with boxes and bags out the back door and into the parking lot of the Community Learning Center, preparing for the second day of food giveaways for East Noble students stuck at home due to schools shuttering over coronavirus.
It was the second day of daily handouts in Kendallville, Avilla and Rome City for East Noble, but Tuesday also marked the first periodic drive-thru days for Central Noble Community Schools, which was giving out five-day supplies.
Coming this weekend, West Noble School Corp. is also launching a food service program, ensuring students at how chugging away on e-learning assignments don’t go hungry.
With close to half of students in Noble County receiving free or reduced-price lunches at school, food insecurity was one consideration as schools made the decision on whether to shutter in an effort to prevent local transmission of coronavirus.
Since many students rely on schools for lunch, and sometimes breakfast too, K-12 buildings play an important role in keeping area youth tummies full. Districts are trying to continue filling that need, even if their students are tackling school work from home.
On a chilly and windy Tuesday, Community Learning Center Executive Director Julia Tipton, East Noble School Resource Officer Sgt. John Dixon and volunteers set up two tables in the parking lot of the old middle school to conduct their second drive-thru day.
Plastic bags were packed with plenty of goodies — a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, cereal, a muffin, applesauce and apple slices — and volunteers toughed out the cold, handing them out to any vehicle who pulled up needing food for their kids.
Within the first 15 minutes, they had already served about two dozen vehicles, handing out numerous bags.
“I was expecting more,” Tipton said of the turnout on Monday, the first day for East Noble. Still, they served about 130 lunches and on Tuesday Tipton said she felt like they were already on pace for more.
Since the daily food program is new, it might take people a few days to catch on, Tipton said. A bit of extra publicity couldn’t hurt, either, she said.
Central Noble also hosted its first drive-thru giveaway at Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School in Albion and at Central Noble Primary in Wolf Lake in the morning and evening.
Unlike East Noble, which is providing food daily, Central Noble is sending families home with five days worth of breakfast and lunch foods at a time. With that, there are fewer distribution days.
Central Noble will be distributing again on Friday, then conducting drive-thrus on Mondays and Fridays through the end of April.
On Monday, West Noble School Corp. indicated on its Facebook page that it would host its first food distribution on Saturday.
“There will be a drive-by food pick up at the Primary school on Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 pm. Food may include dairy products and produce. This is open to anyone in need!” the post said.
Here’s when and where you can get food, which is available to any family with students, not just low-income families:
East Noble: Community Learning Center (former middle school), Avilla Elementary and Rome City Elementary: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.
Central Noble: Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School and Central Noble Primary: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Mondays and Fridays through April 24.
West Noble: West Noble Primary School, Saturday, March 21, 2 p.m.
